Stafi Market Cap Reaches $18.02 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Stafi has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002802 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $18.02 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00095730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.26 or 0.00420865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012660 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

