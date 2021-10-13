Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Down to $7.96

Shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.74. Stagwell shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 5,256 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $612.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

