Stakenet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,463.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Stakenet has a market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $6,463.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 124,538,961 coins and its circulating supply is 120,999,924 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

