StakerDAO (STKR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,341.00

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,341.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00118290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00075344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.07 or 1.00026405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,612.36 or 0.06204807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakerDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.