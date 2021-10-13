Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stake Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Stamps.com worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stamps.com by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Stamps.com by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $68,240.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $339,896.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $329.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.11.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

