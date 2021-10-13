Standard Protocol (STND) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $654,542.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00118621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.52 or 1.00001801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.67 or 0.06206670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.