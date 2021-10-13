Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.26.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 224.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

