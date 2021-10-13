State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 60,000 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in fuboTV by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 132,470 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in fuboTV by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.