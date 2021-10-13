State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 315.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $10,634,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

