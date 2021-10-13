State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 815,319 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 815,319 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of VEON worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in VEON by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VEON by 154.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VEON by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

