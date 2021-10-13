Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.18.

STLD stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

