Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.63% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.11.

TSE STLC traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$12.42 and a 1-year high of C$51.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

