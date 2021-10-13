Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.88 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00095689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00076130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00117473 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,722 coins and its circulating supply is 23,899,303,336 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

