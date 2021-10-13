Step Finance Market Cap Hits $4.21 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $14.68 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00116979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.23 or 0.99956434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.72 or 0.06193189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

