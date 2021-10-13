Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,867. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
