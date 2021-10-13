Steven Denbaars Sells 7,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,867. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

