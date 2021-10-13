Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.73% of Stewart Information Services worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

