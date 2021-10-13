Stifel Financial Corp Buys 15,729 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Genmab A/S worth $47,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,681,000 after buying an additional 365,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,388,000 after buying an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

