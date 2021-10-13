Stifel Financial Corp Buys 465,487 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 912.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of The Trade Desk worth $39,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.24, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

