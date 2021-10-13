Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,226 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.88% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $43,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

