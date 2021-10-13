Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $46,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $4,616,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,803.57 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,880.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,629.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,877.43.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total transaction of $4,726,302.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

