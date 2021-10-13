Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $39,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $243.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $195.75 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.