Stifel Financial Corp Has $36.88 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CDW by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

CDW stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.16. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.