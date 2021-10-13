Stifel Financial Corp Has $39.85 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $615.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $663.49 and a 200-day moving average of $609.60. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $414.68 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

