Stifel Financial Corp Has $49.20 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $49,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

