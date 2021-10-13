Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 33,589 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,589 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.92% of National Vision worth $38,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.