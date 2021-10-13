Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,998 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of AON worth $42,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $91,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 36.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $298.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $302.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

