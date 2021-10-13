Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,758,036 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,758,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,734,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,280,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,313,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,188,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Clarivate stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

