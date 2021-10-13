Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.64% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $43,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

