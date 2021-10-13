Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,403 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $42,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $125.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.