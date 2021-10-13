Stifel Financial Corp Sells 17,666 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Verisk Analytics worth $39,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.45.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

