Stifel Financial Corp Sells 26,928 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $40,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 78.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 697,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,218,000 after buying an additional 307,385 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 195,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

