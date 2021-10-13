Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 13th (CM, CRCT, DCBO, DSGX, DSP, EAR, EFOI, EMAN, ETRN, FNF)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 13th:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $131.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

