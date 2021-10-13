Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Immatics Call Options (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,665% compared to the average volume of 26 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

IMTX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 201,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,689. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $871.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

