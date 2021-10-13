Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 645 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $128.18.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

