Stratos (STOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Stratos has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003099 BTC on major exchanges. Stratos has a market cap of $23.84 million and $2.50 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,052,864 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.