Stream Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $3.54 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.54 million and $184,521.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00211130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00094422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

