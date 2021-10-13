Streamr (DATA) One Day Volume Hits $54.78 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $110.38 million and approximately $54.78 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.00210338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00093092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.