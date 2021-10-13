Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stride worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,833,000 after acquiring an additional 181,047 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,371. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

