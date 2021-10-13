Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.09

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.09 and traded as low as $18.90. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $40.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity.

