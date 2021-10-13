SUKU (SUKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.82 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. SUKU has a market cap of $59.82 million and $196,230.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUKU has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00210737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094139 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

