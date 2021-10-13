Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 12,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.