Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0642 on Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $29,623.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00479572 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,949,219 coins and its circulating supply is 38,249,219 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

