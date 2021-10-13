Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS: SUHJY) recently:

10/5/2021 – Sun Hung Kai Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the development of and investment in properties for sale and rent, hotel operation, telecommunications, transportation, infrastructure and logistics. Its segments include Property sales, Property rental, Hotel operation, Telecommunications, Transport infrastructure and logistics, and other businesses. The Property sales and Property rental segments operate in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore. Its Property development for sale business includes land acquisition, project planning, sales and marketing, and property management. It builds leases and manages a range of commercial projects in both core and decentralized areas that provide office and retail space to tenants. It has a portfolio of hotels, serviced suites and residences. Its other businesses include property management, construction, mortgage and other loan financing, data center facilities and department store. "

9/30/2021 – Sun Hung Kai Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Sun Hung Kai Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Sun Hung Kai Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Sun Hung Kai Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Sun Hung Kai Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SUHJY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Sun Hung Kai Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

