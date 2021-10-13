Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$68.20. The company had a trading volume of 249,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,423. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.59 and a 52-week high of C$68.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.