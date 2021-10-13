Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.85.
Shares of SLF traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$68.20. The company had a trading volume of 249,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,423. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.59 and a 52-week high of C$68.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.