Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 79.7% in September

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the September 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

