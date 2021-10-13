Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung Purchases 16,010 Shares

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLGG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 312,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGG. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 328.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.