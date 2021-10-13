Super Zero Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.51 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.66 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,606,455 coins and its circulating supply is 330,490,845 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

