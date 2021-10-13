SuperFarm Market Cap Achieves $71.12 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $36.46 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014158 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004583 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.