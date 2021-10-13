Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.96.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

