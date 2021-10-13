SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $48,357.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00063841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00117882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,023.50 or 0.99955001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.58 or 0.06233772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,353 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

